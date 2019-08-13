Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Msci has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Msci has a payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Msci to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

MSCI stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,105. Msci has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $247.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.46.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Msci will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

