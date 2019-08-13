MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Trading Down 3.8%

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.02, approximately 7,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTNOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTN GRP LTD/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded MTN GRP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get MTN GRP LTD/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52.

MTN GRP LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MTN GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.