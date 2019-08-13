Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €210.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MEURV. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a €237.00 ($275.58) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €182.00 ($211.63) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €214.53 ($249.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

