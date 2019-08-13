Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 300 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $332,638.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,506.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 45,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

