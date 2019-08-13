Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 6,730 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. 2,228,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $96,715.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $468,287.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 875,511 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,543.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,830 shares of company stock worth $4,879,558. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.