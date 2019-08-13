Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 11,580 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 476.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,055,102.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.80. 349,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

