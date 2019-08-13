Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 270 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in PTC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 1.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in PTC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 8.1% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $89.00 price objective on PTC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. 18,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,854. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $337,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,783.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,636. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

