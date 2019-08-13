Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 530 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 414.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,455. Service Co. International has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $4,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,809 shares in the company, valued at $49,212,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $371,622.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,287 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,533 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

