Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 22,590 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $102,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $39,330,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 270,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

