Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 2,510 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,233,491.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,649 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $118.03. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

