Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 163.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.40. 1,095,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

