Murray Cod Australia (ASX:MCA) Trading Down 2.7%

Murray Cod Australia Ltd (ASX:MCA) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), 62,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.19. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Murray Cod Australia Company Profile (ASX:MCA)

Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the breeding, growing, and marketing of Murray Cod fish in Australia. It also constructs and sells aquaculture equipment. The company serves restaurants, wholesalers, and Asian export markets. Murray Cod Australia Limited is headquartered in Griffith, Australia.

