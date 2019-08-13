Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,059,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 537,323 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.38.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 60.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

