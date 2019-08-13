MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Short Interest Update

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MVC Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. 5,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,220. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. MVC Capital has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. MVC Capital’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other MVC Capital news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 608,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $985,462.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz acquired 11,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $103,707.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 998,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,352,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,433,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,843 in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVC Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MVC Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 566,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 64,145 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVC Capital during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MVC Capital during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

