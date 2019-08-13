Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. 1,427,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,926. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

In other news, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

