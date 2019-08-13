Myriad (XMY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,851.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Myriad has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $1,851.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,692,526,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

