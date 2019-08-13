Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $0.75

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00006812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, SouthXchange, WEX and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $11.05 million and $5,880.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,001.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.66 or 0.03041573 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00807623 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, YoBit, WEX and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

