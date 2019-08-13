National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. National CineMedia has a payout ratio of 178.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 144.7%.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,121. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.74.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered National CineMedia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

