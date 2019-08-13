National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. National Vision also reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.27 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Vision in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 142,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. National Vision has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $273,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 32,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $907,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,657 shares of company stock worth $2,631,761. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

