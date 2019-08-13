Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Neo Performance Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:NOPMF)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66, 134 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOPMF)

Neo Performance Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

