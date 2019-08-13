Neometals (ASX:NMT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), approximately 653,664 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 701,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The company has a market cap of $103.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.20.

In related news, insider Christopher Reed acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($37,234.04). Also, insider Steven Cole 163,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th.

Neometals Company Profile (ASX:NMT)

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium, and Other. The company explores for lithium, titanium, and vanadium. Its principal assets include the Mt Marion Lithium and Barrambie Titanium projects located in Western Australia.

