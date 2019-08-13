Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $348.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.80. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

