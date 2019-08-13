Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nevro exited the second quarter on a weak note. The company’s domestic and international revenues deteriorated year over year. Loss per share widened on a year-over-year basis. Significant contraction in gross margin raises concern. Surge in operating expenses adds to the woes. The stock is overvalued at the moment. On the bright side, increased R&D expenses reflect focus on innovation. The guidance for 2019 is also promising. Management is further optimistic about the long-term prospects of the flagship Senza II platform, launched late last year. Nevro is also on track to launch its next product platform, Omnia, which is expected to lend the company a competitive edge in the near future. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Nevro alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVRO. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Nevro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.29. Nevro has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 2,460 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $150,035.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 1,675 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 206.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $36,675,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 31.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 138,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 144.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 403,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.