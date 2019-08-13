New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NUPMF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,110 shares.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, Bolivia, and China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Sand property that consists of 17 contiguous concessions covering an area of 3.15 square kilometers located in the Potosí Department, Bolivia.

