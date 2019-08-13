New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Up 22.9% in July

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,112,700 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 2,532,900 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on New Relic from $125.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other New Relic news, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $4,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,905,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,933,413. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in New Relic by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,845,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. 51,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.87 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

