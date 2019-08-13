NEXT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.83 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One NEXT token can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00013581 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market cap of $77.65 million and $6.83 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00745867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

