NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 1,190.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 277,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ZYNE stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $245.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 4.85. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

