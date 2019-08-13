Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 19,805.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,709 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5,632.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,182,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,343 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $267,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,441 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $135,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,624,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 675,933 shares of company stock valued at $126,227,011. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,894,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,413,604. The stock has a market cap of $535.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

