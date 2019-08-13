Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.88. Nidec shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 6,840 shares trading hands.

NJDCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

