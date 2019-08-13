Nkcfo LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. 45,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,070.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,702.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,112,051.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,282.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

