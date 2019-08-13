Nkcfo LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,311. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,901. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

