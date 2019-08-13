NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Down 38.9% in July

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 135,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. 14,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.61. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 29,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

