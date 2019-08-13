NoLimitCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $7,561.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 603,723,145 coins and its circulating supply is 403,723,145 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.