Nord/LB Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €26.30 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €26.30 ($30.58) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €33.30 ($38.72) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.68 ($38.00).

ARL traded down €0.39 ($0.45) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €25.61 ($29.78). 358,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a fifty-two week high of €38.81 ($45.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €24.25.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

