North American Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

North American Management Corp decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212,570 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,381,583,000 after buying an additional 158,174 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,854,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,009,623,000 after buying an additional 138,011 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,607,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $276,176,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18. The company has a market capitalization of $231.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

