Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $5,087,496. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.84. The stock had a trading volume of 682,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,649. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.95. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $374.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.93.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

