Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $75.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, insider William F. Doyle sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $100,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,501,295.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 7,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $582,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,966 shares of company stock valued at $44,191,933 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Novocure by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,092. Novocure has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.16 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.38.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

