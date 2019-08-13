Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,336,500 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 2,001,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,503. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

