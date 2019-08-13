Numeraire (NMR) Price Reaches $5.65

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $28,689.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $5.65 or 0.00051708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00269319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.01302311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00095517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

