Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

