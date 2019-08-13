Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.18.

About Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

