Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

