Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.66, approximately 6,136 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 22,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 63,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 24.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

