NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Morse Asset Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,737 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.5% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 238,164 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,085. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.08.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

