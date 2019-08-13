O Dell Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.12.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $203.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $908.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

