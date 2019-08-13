Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $5.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 178,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $1,016,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $274,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 910,712 shares of company stock worth $5,014,858. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 1,164,424 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $5,641,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,411,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 529,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,909. The stock has a market cap of $713.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 96.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

