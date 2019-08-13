Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) Short Interest Update

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 163,200 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ OPTT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 31,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,663. Ocean Power Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 175.62% and a negative net margin of 1,940.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocean Power Technologies stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 349,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 6.06% of Ocean Power Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

