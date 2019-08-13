Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) CEO Acquires $198,000.00 in Stock

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) CEO Glen A. Messina purchased 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE OCN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 183,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,627. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 9.87 and a quick ratio of 9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

