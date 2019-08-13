OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 555,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 35,086 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Shares of OFS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $149.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.65. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 16.74%. Analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OFS shares. ValuEngine lowered OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OFS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.