Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 36,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 73.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $95.30. 3,346,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.